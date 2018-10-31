NOPD offers safety tips, community Trick-or-Treating at local District stations

from New Orleans Police Department

The NOPD coordinated with Walgreens again this year to do a candy giveaway and to make sure kids have a safe and boo-tiful Halloween.

Dozens of local Walgreen stores donated over 400 bags of candy to the New Orleans Police Department to allow neighborhood kids to interact with their local police officers on Halloween.

Superintendent Michael Chief Harrison is encouraging community members, parents or guardians to stop by their local district station to allow kids to trick-or-treat in a safe environment with officers.

Here is a list of where you can grab some candy and visit with our officers

1st District: 501 North Rampart St

2nd District: 3401 Broadway St.

3rd District: 4650 Paris Ave

4th District: 2405 Sanctuary Dr.

5th District: 3900 N. Claiborne Ave.

6th District: 1930 Martin Luther King Blvd

7th District: 10101 Dwyer Road

8th District: 334 Royal St

The NOPD encourages the following safety precautions while trick-or-treating

Only visit neighborhoods where there are a lot of people out and about and the streets are well lit

Never enter a stranger’s home or accept rides from strangers

Always walk on the sidewalks and never take shortcuts through backyards or alleys

Walk, don’t run during trick-or-treating, and look in both directions before crossing the street

Costumes should be made of light-colored, fireproof material and masks should not be worn if they impair vision

Wear proper fitting, comfortable costumes and shoes; wigs should be fireproof and should not restrict vision

Props such as toy guns or swords should be made of pliable material and realistic replica firearms should never be used

Keep pets inside or in another safe place on Halloween night

At least one parent or guardian should accompany children and young adults as they go door-to-door, and the adult should carry a flashlight

If adults are not accompanying the group, parents or guardians should make sure their children are with a group of friends; children should not stray from their group

Parents or guardians should set a specific time limit for their children to be out on Halloween night, and they should plan the route their kids will take in the neighborhood

Parents or guardians should check all candy to make sure they are in the original wrapping and have not been tampered with; children should never eat any treats until they have been examined

Parents or guardians should make sure their child has a cell phone so they can be contacted while trick-or-treating

Residents are asked to take care in large crowds and to report suspicious activity to public safety officials

Traffic and Parking Reminders for Halloween Night

Due to the observance of Halloween, the Marigny, French Quarter neighborhoods will be impacted. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. Here are a few tips to help you avoid any infractions if you are planning to visit these neighborhoods.

Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.

Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.

Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Transportation Impacts

Vehicular traffic in the Marigny and French Quarter will be restricted. Residents are encouraged to be patient and to prepare for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic. RTA services, including bus and streetcar service, may be interrupted during this event. Details on any route changes are available at norta.com.

The New Orleans Police Department wishes everyone a safe and eventful Halloween!