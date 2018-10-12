New traffic signal planned on South Broad Street near courthouse

The new signal is part of the larger $1 million Broad Street Infrastructure Improvement project, which will require reducing both sides of the street to single lanes for an expected five months starting Monday, Oct. 15.
For more details, see the announcement below:
On Monday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m., the City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works’ construction contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC, will begin infrastructure improvements on South Broad Street between Erato Street and Tulane Avenue. The construction project requires the reduction of both north- and south-bound travel lanes the full length of the project limits, for approximately five months. Public safety is the City’s priority; commuters are asked to be mindful of construction workers and to plan to travel at reduced speeds.
The Broad Street Infrastructure Improvement project is a $1 million project funded by City bonds. Temporary construction impacts should be expected including limited parking so that crews can perform the work in safe conditions; traffic delays; safety signage; and sounds. In general, construction crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; however, Saturday work may occur when inclement weather impacts the regular schedule.
The scope of work includes:
- Installing new streetlight poles and LED fixtures
- Improving the guardrail and deck
- Repairing damaged catch basins and drainage grates on the bridge
- Resurfacing asphalt (from the bridge to Tulane Ave.)
- Completing asphalt paving work
- Adding roadway striping including a protected bike lane
- Adding crosswalk striping
- Installing new concrete bus islands
- Re-organizing curb space designations
Construction has been or will be performed by AllStar Electric, LLC; Barriere Construction, LLC; Hard Rock Construction, LLC; and Pavement Markings, LLC. The project is scheduled to last through February 2019.
The Broad Street Rehabilitation project will alter the public right of way. Curb space will be organized to delineate parking, freight and other uses. Bike lanes, which are typically adjacent to vehicular traffic will now be protected by parked cars, striped buffers and flexible delineators. For more information about the new configuration, please visit www.roadwork.nola.gov/projects.
Questions about this project may be directed to the City’s RoadworkNOLA hotline at 504-658-ROAD (7623) or RoadWork.nola.gov.