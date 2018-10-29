NCIS TV-show filming will include simulated gunfire near Lafayette Cemetery

Filming for the TV series “NCIS: New Orleans” will include the sound of simulated gunfire on Tuesday afternoon near Lafayette Cemetery in the Garden District, New Orleans officials said.

The filming will take place between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 30) in the 2800 block of Coliseum Street, according to the mayor’s office.

“Filming will be conducted under the supervision of New Orleans Police Department,” the announcement states. “All filming is being done with the knowledge and cooperation of Film New Orleans, the City of New Orleans’ film office.”

Residents with concerns can call Carroll Morton with Film New Orleans at 658-4315 or “NCIS: New Orleans” location manager Justin Etienne 662-1678.