‘Metamorphosis’ celebrates Broadmoor’s community transformation for fourth year

Broadmoor Improvement Association (BIA) will host its 4th

Annual Metamorphosis Fundraiser this Friday, November 3 at the Rosa F. Keller Library, 4300 S. Broad Street.

The community fundraiser takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. with a patron party starting featuring live music by Phil Melancon at 6 p.m. Local sponsors include Bayou Hot Wings, Inspire Charter Schools, Roulaison Distilling Company, Midway Pizza, and more. General admission tickets start at $75, and 100% of the funds raised from Metamorphosis will benefit initiatives led by the BIA Arts and Wellness Center.

See the full press release from BIA below: