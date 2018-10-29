‘Metamorphosis’ celebrates Broadmoor’s community transformation for fourth year
See the full press release from BIA below:
Broadmoor Improvement Association (BIA) will host its 4th Annual Fundraiser Metamorphosis Friday, November 3rd, 5-8pm at the Rosa F. Keller Library, 4300 South Broad Street New Orleans Louisiana. The community fundraiser will have a patron party starting at 6:00pm with live music by Phil Melancon. The main event will feature local band King James and the Special Men.
Guests are invited to help keep Broadmoor United for Good by celebrating the amazing transformation happening in the community and the participating the silent auction. Metamorphosis is not just about change but an evolution that propels your mission forward. Broadmoor Improvement Association (BIA) offers programs and services that are aligned with its mission to enhance the social and emotional wellness of the Broadmoor and greater New Orleans community.
BIA serves the community through the Food Pantry, Thriving In Place Senior Program, low-cost Counseling, Neighborhood Beautification Projects and Affordable Housing. 100% of the funds raised from Metamorphosis will benefit initiatives led by the Broadmoor Improvement Association, Arts and Wellness Center and Rosa F. Keller Community Center. Patron Party Tickets start at $125 and General Admission tickets start at $75.
Local sponsors include Bayou Hot Wings, Inspire Charter Schools, Roulaison Distilling Company, City Wholesale Liquor, Laurel Street Bakery, Wayward Owl Brewing Company, El Pavo Real Mexican Restaurant and Midway Pizza. Organizations interested in being a sponsor or partner to join our efforts to serves people who live, work, worship and play in Broadmoor contact Timolynn Sams Sumter, Executive Director at timolynn@broadmoorimprovement.com or call 504-249-5130 ext. 4000. Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadmoorimprovement.com.