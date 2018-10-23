Man robbed of bicycle on Hollygrove Street, police say

A man riding his bicycle on Hollygrove Street on Sunday afternoon was attacked by a group of juveniles who robbed him of his bicycle, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was riding near Peach and Hollygrove streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, when an “unknown group of juveniles” confronted him, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The juveniles pushed victim off his bicycle and fled the location with the bike,” the report states. “The victim sustained minor injuries.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.