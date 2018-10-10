Man injured in shootout on Delachaise Street, police say

A man was injured Tuesday evening in an exchange of gunfire on Delachaise Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, got into an argument with another person around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the 2200 block of Delachaise Street (near Loyola Street), according to the initial NOPD report. The dispute escalated into a gunfight, and the victim was hit in the left foot and taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.