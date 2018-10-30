Interactive exhibit on historical housing discrimination opens Thursday

“UnDesign the Redline,” a traveling exhibit developed by Designing the WE and supported by Enterprise Community Partners and Foundation for Louisiana, will have its opening reception on Thursday, November 1st.

UnDesign the Redline is an interactive exhibit exploring the history of racial segregation in U.S. housing policy and how these legacies of inequity and exclusion continue to shape our communities. The exhibit, which has been adapted to include local histories in each of the cities where it has been installed, also explores approaches to reknit our urban contexts and emerging efforts to do so.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Albert & Tina Small Center for Collaborative Design, located at 1725 Baronne Street. To RSVP, fill out the survey here.