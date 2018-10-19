“Dear New Orleans,” artist Ceaux paints the New Orleans he knows (photos)

“The Candy Lady” is a 36″ x 36″ acrylic painting on canvas. Visual artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley presented his latest exhibit “Dear New Orleans,” to the public on Oct. 6, 2018. (Tyree C. Worthy, UptownMessenger.com)
New Orleans-born artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley presented his newest collection of paintings to the public on Saturday, October 6. The solo exhibition at Axiom Art Gallery on Freret Street was entitled “Dear New Orleans,” and featured colorful depictions of various scenes and images one can only find in the Crescent City.
Visual artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley presented his latest exhibit “Dear New Orleans,” to the public on Oct. 6, 2018. (Tyree C. Worthy, UptownMessenger.com)
“Dear New Orleans,” was presented by artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley at Axiom Art Gallery, 4613 Freret Street, on Oct. 6, 2018. (Tyree C. Worthy, UptownMessenger.com)
Ceaux is part of the Axiom Artist Collective, which owns the gallery at 4613 Freret Street. Local artists, community members, and supporters visited the gallery for the exhibit opening earlier this month.
LA State Rep. Royce Duplessis and artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley at the exhibit opening. Ceaux presented “Dear New Orleans,” to the public on Oct. 6, 2018. (Tyree C. Worthy, UptownMessenger.com)
“Spy Boy Jay” was on display at Ceaux’s show, alongside a canvas for guests to add graffiti tags and signatures. Visual artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley presented his latest exhibit “Dear New Orleans,” to the public on Oct. 6, 2018. (Tyree C. Worthy, UptownMessenger.com)
According to artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley, this piece, entitled “Fellowship,” depicts the lives of a family in a shotgun house on a sunny Sunday morning. Ceaux presented his latest series “Dear New Orleans,” to the public on Oct. 6, 2018. (Tyree C. Worthy, UptownMessenger.com)
Artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley debuted “Sister Time” during his latest solo exhibition at Axiom Art Gallery on Freret Street on Oct. 6, 2018. The
36” x 48” acrylic painting on canvas is one of a four-part series currently in the works. (Tyree C. Worthy, UptownMessenger.com)
Artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley signs print versions of paintings from his latest exhibit “Dear New Orleans,” on Oct. 6, 2018. (Tyree C. Worthy, UptownMessenger.com)
The exhibit was open from October 6 to 16. Several of the original paintings were sold on exhibit opening day, though prints and some original paintings are available for purchase.
For more about the artist and his art, visit CeauxArtwork.com.