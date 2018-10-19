“Dear New Orleans,” artist Ceaux paints the New Orleans he knows (photos)

New Orleans-born artist Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley presented his newest collection of paintings to the public on Saturday, October 6. The solo exhibition at Axiom Art Gallery on Freret Street was entitled “Dear New Orleans,” and featured colorful depictions of various scenes and images one can only find in the Crescent City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ceauxartwork on Sep 14, 2018 at 8:08am PDT

Ceaux is part of the Axiom Artist Collective, which owns the gallery at 4613 Freret Street. Local artists, community members, and supporters visited the gallery for the exhibit opening earlier this month.

The exhibit was open from October 6 to 16. Several of the original paintings were sold on exhibit opening day, though prints and some original paintings are available for purchase.

For more about the artist and his art, visit CeauxArtwork.com.