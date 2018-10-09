Bicyclist robbed at gunpoint on Perrier Street, police say

A man riding his bicycle on Perrier Street was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man on his 50s, was bicycling in the 4900 block of Perrier Street (near Upperline) shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, when he was confronted by people in a black four-door vehicle, according to the initial NOPD report. One of them got out of the backseat and pushed a handgun against the victim’s side, then emptied his pockets and took his backpack, the report states.

The gunman then got back into the vehicle, which drove off, the report states. He is described as a 5-foot-10, slim built black man with small dreadlocks, the report states.

Previously in the weekend, a man was shot during a robbery on Second Street on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was driving on Willow Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when two men in the 2800 block of Second Street flagged him down, the report states.

“The victim stepped out to talk to the subjects when he was shot in the back,” the report states. “The remaining three victims were robbed of their belongings. The subjects fled the location in an unknown direction.”

Around 1 p.m. Friday, a man in his 30s was near St. Thomas and Felicity Streets with another man in his 40s, when the older man drew a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings, according to the report in that case. The victim gave up his property and the gunman left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.