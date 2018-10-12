Arrest made in road-rage shooting on Pontchartrain Expressway

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting another driver in a road-rage incident on the Pontchartrain Expressway, police said.

Shortly before noon Thursday, the two drivers were both headed toward the Westbank on the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Carondelet Street onramp, according to NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.

“As the two drivers headed toward the West Bank, a shot was fired from one vehicle into another, striking the driver in the shoulder,” Scheets said.

Devin Raymond, 22, was arrested afterward and charged with a single count of aggravated battery by shooting, the report states. The wounded driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the report states.

Investigators are classifying the incident as road rage and believe it started at another location prior to reaching the Expressway, Scheets said. They later cited the wounded driver with hit-and-run, Scheets said.

Two lanes of the Expressway were closed for several hours during the investigation.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.