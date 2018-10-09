Advertiser: Benjamin Franklin High School Prepares to Host Open House

Students, faculty, staff, and parents at Ben Franklin High School will open the school’s gates on Thursday, Oct. 11, and greet prospective students and their families from across New Orleans for an up-close look at the Ben Franklin experience.

“Our students love to offer a one-on-one guided tour for each visitor, discovering where their interests are, what inspires them, and how they can find that at Ben Franklin,” says Admissions Director Lynn Jenkins. “I find ninth graders to be some of our very best ambassadors because they can really explain to prospective students what the transition was like from middle school to Franklin and what they can expect.”

Ben Franklin will hold its Admissions Open House from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, and all interested families are invited to attend. The event showcases Franklin’s rigorous classes and AP curriculum, offers a chance to meet teachers and administrators, highlights the more than 70 student-run clubs and organizations, and explains the application and testing process. In addition, guests can learn about the award-winning athletic teams; visual, theater, and media arts programs; and NOCCA dual-enrollment opportunities.

Benjamin Franklin High School, now in its 61st year, celebrates unity in diversity. “Franklin students live in every ZIP code in New Orleans,” said Head of School Dr. Patrick Widhalm. “Last year we welcomed ninth, 10th and 11th grade students from 44 different public schools and 18 private schools, and we saw our 2018 graduates head off to colleges and universities in 30 states and 4 countries.”

“Our job is to provide a real look at what Franklin can offer and answer any questions prospective students and parents might have in a welcoming and friendly environment,” Jenkins said. “That’s all we do — the school really sells itself.”

Applications will be accepted starting on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Find more details on the Ben Franklin High School website.

