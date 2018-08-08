This Week at The Broad: Fight The (White) Power

Sponsored by

This week is just chock full of information so we want to get you into the good stuff as soon as possible. This newsletter has SEVEN brand new film announcements so let’s get started, shall we?

BLACKkKLANSMAN is the latest Spike Lee Joint, a symbol of quality that defined 90’s cinema. His latest work brings back the energy of those early films with a message that is as timely as can be. Check it out starting this Friday.

EIGHTH GRADE, THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS, and SORRY TO BOTHER YOU all stay in the lineup for this week.

We’ve just added a slew of new films to the coming soon section including WE THE ANIMALS, WHITE BOY RICK and LIFE ITSELF. Check our website for the rest, as the next two months promise to be packed with great movies.

And now the moment many of you have been waiting half a year for, our next volume of $2 Tuesday films. Without further ado…

9/4: BABE: PIG IN THE CITY

9/11: NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 2: FREDDY’S REVENGE

9/18: PREDATOR 2

9/25: NATIONAL LAMPOON’S EUROPEAN VACATION

You may have noticed a theme here. We’ve asked the managers to pick some of their favorite sequels for this volume. So for just 2 bucks you get to see a great number two. As an added bonus, since we know you’ve been having issues recently with MoviePass for all $2 Tuesday films if you hand us your MoviePass card we will gladly destroy it for you and let you in to the film for no charge. No check-ins, no take backs.

We hope you’ve been drinking your herbal tea with honey recently because we are about to return for our second sing-a-long extravaganza. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is our next pick and we can’t wait to have you all meet that strange and unusual plant on August 28th. We’re even bringing back Dean’s List, who helped to make our Jesus Christ Superstar Sing-A-Long one of the most popular special events we’ve ever hosted. Tickets for this event are on sale right now!

BYOB(aby) will be showing EIGHTH GRADE this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

SHOWTIMES

BLACKkKLANSMAN

Friday – Sunday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

Thursday: 10:45 AM 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 9:45 PM

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS

Friday – Sunday: 10:40 AM 12:50 PM 2:55 PM 5:00 PM 7:10 PM 9:20 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 12:50 PM 2:55 PM 5:00 PM 7:10 PM 9:20 PM

Thursday: 12:50 PM 2:55 PM 5:00 PM 7:10 PM 9:20 PM

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU

Friday – Sunday: 10:30 AM 12:45 PM 3:00 PM 5:20 PM 7:40 PM 10:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 12:45 PM 3:00 PM 5:20 PM 7:40 PM 10:00 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM 12:45 PM 3:00 PM 5:20 PM 7:40 PM 10:00 PM

EIGHTH GRADE

Friday – Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 1:05 PM 3:10 PM 5:15 PM 7:25 PM 9:30 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater. The tow yard across from our main parking lot as well as the AutoZone across Broad Street both offer additional parking without the fear of a costly boot.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008