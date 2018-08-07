Man shot in the head in Hollygrove, police say

A man was shot in the head during an argument Saturday on Pritchard Place in Hollygrove, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was arguing with an “unknown suspect” around 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, in the 9200 block of Pritchard Place (near Mistletoe Street), according to the initial NOPD report.

“The suspect shot the victim in the back of his head and chest area,” the report states.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment by ambulance, the report states.

The shooting was originally reported on nearby Cherry Street, but the location was later determined to be Pritchard Place, NOPD officials said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.