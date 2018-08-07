Audubon Zoo jaguar exhibit to remain closed for months for repairs and upgrades

The jaguar exhibit at Audubon Zoo will remain closed for several months so that the habitat can be upgraded with stronger steel cables, officials announced.

Following the escape of the male jaguar Valerio last month that led to the deaths of nine animals, zoo staff members made a complete review of the jaguar enclosure and are now choosing contractors for the upgrades.

“Due to manufacturing time and the installation process, it will be a few months before the exhibit is complete,” according to the announcement from the zoo. “The jaguar habitat will be updated, using material with a larger gauge size of stainless steel cable and decreased spacing between the cable.

“Both Valerio and the female jaguar, Ix Chel remain separated in their respective behind the scenes areas. Jaguars are naturally solitary animals. The pair did not share space prior to the incident, but as always remain under excellent care of the Audubon Zoo animal staff.”