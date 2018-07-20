Woman raped by “multiple males” on St. Thomas Street, police say

A woman was raped by several men Thursday evening on St. Thomas Street, New Orleans police said.

The incident was reported in the 2500 block of St. Thomas Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19.

“Multiple males assaulted a known female,” the initial NOPD report states. Further details were not immediately available.

The attack is classified as an aggravated rape, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.