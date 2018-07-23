Woman arrested after stabbing man in the back at Peniston Street home, police say

A 33-year-old woman was arrested early Sunday after she allegedly followed a man to his home, beat him with a knife and then stabbed him with it, New Orleans police said.

Ashley Muse, 33, followed the victim — a man in his 30s — to his home in the 2300 block of Peniston Street (near South Liberty Street) shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, July 22, and began banging on the door of his vehicle, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim opened the door and the suspect began beating him with the butt of the knife,” the report states. “The victim exited the car, and the suspect stabbed him multiple times to the back.”

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and Muse was arrested, the report states. She was booked into jail Sunday afternoon on a charge of aggravated battery and remained there without bond Monday morning, but no booking photo was available in the jail’s online records system.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective.