Woman arrested after allegedly attacking man with scissors, police say

A 34-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attacking a man with a pair of scissors during an argument last week on South Robertson Street, New Orleans police said.

Donchell Jones, 34, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery after the attack July 18 in the 3800 block of South Robertson Street. Jones and the victim had been arguing that day, so she left for about two hours, but resumed the disagreement when she returned, the report states.

“The confrontation became physical, the victim said, and Jones reportedly attempted to strike the victim with a pair of scissors in her fist, striking the victim on the arm,” the report states.

Jones left again, but police identified her and obtained a warrant for her arrest. She was booked into jail Wednesday, July 25, the report states.