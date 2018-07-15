Two arrested after robbery; man injured in shooting, police say

Two people were arrested Saturday evening following a robbery on Magnolia Street, and another man was injured a shooting shortly afterward on Thalia Street, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, July 14, a man in his early 30s was near Magnolia and Felicity streets when he was confronted by two assailants, later identified as 34-year-old Kerry Lewis and 36-year-old Bryan Tillman, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One subject grabbed the victim by the throat while the other subject searched his pockets. The victim tried to fight the subjects off but was thrown to the ground and the subjects fled with his wallet containing $900,” the report states. “The victim later saw subjects again in the area and called the police. Both subjects were apprehended without further incident.”

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a man in his early 20s was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle near South Rampart and Thalia streets when a black SUV pulled up nearby, according to the report in that case. Gunfire erupted from the SUV, hitting the victim twice, and his friend jumped into the driver’s seat and drove him to the hospital, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.