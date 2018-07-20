This Week at The Broad: Three of a kind, but not a full house

Sponsored by

Before we begin with this week’s newsletter, we’d like to thank all of you for your understanding and patience over this past weekend. No movie theater wants to have a projector failure followed by a power outage, but any theater would want to have the support we received when it happened. If you got a rain check this weekend, please know that our rain checks have no expiration date as long as you hold onto the ticket stub. Now that we’ve said our peace, let’s talk about some movies!

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS is the rare documentary that comes with a spoiler warning. We suggest that you watch the trailer on our website and a few reviews, but do try to stay away from any independent research as you are going to want to be surprised by what this movie reveals. Catch it this week and tell your friends as little as possible.

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3 : SUMMER VACATION, ANT-MAN & THE WASP all remain in the lineup for the next week. WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR ended its run this Thursday in order to make room for our new release. We wish we could keep it around longer, but we are happy to have seen so many people be touched by it’s message of love and understanding.

Behind the scenes for the last few weeks we’ve been working on getting a great slate of independent films for the end of the summer. Today we’d like to announce that CAKEMAKER and SKATE KITCHEN will be coming within the next few weeks, while WE THE ANIMALS and BLAZE come in September. Finally, in October we will be letting you know that THE PUBLIC IMAGE IS ROTTEN. We have one more surprise film left to announce for August but if you’re curious we hid the trailer for it somewhere in this newsletter. Happy hunting!

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies.

SHOWTIMES

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS

Friday – Sunday: 10:30 AM 12:35 PM 2:40 PM 4:50 PM 7:00 PM 9:10 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 12:35 PM 2:40 PM 4:50 PM 7:00 PM 9:10 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM 12:35 PM 2:40 PM 4:50 PM 7:00 PM 9:10 PM

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU

Friday – Sunday: 10:40 AM 12:55 PM 3:10 PM 5:25 PM 7:40 PM 10:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 12:55 PM 3:10 PM 5:25 PM 7:40 PM 10:00 PM

Thursday: 10:15 AM 12:30 PM 2:45 PM 4:30 PM 7:40 PM 10:00 PM

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

Friday – Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:40 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:00 PM 4:40 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3

Friday – Sunday: 12:00 PM 2:10 PM 4:20 PM 6:30 PM 8:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:10 PM 4:20 PM 6:30 PM 8:40 PM

Thursday: 1:30 PM 4:00 PM 6:20 PM 8:30 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater. The tow yard across from our main parking lot as well as the AutoZone across Broad Street both offer additional parking without the fear of a costly boot.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008