Tesla plans service center on Tchoupitoulas

Nearly four years after first expressing interest in building a service location in New Orleans, electric-car manufacturer Tesla has begun work on an outpost on Tchoupitoulas Street, according to our partners at the New Orleans Advocate.

Tesla Motors has obtained permits to begin work at 2801 Tchoupitoulas Street (near Washington Avenue) on a service and delivery center that will include “a nearly 16,000-square-foot repair garage and office and an adjacent 30,000-square-foot warehouse, with space for about 70 vehicles,” according to an article by Richard Thompson at The New Orleans Advocate.

The company first listed New Orleans as a “coming soon” location for a service center and announced job postings for two technicians to staff it in 2014.