Suspect wanted in Upperline Street auto break-in, police say

New Orleans police detectives are looking for a man they call a repeat auto burglar in connection with a theft last week from a car on Upperline Street, authorities said.

Kaih Smith, 25, is wanted for arrest in connection with a theft that took place around 6:30 a.m. Friday, June 29, in the 1800 block of Upperline Street, according to NOPD reports.

“Smith has an extensive history of vehicle burglaries in the Second District,” the report notes.

Anyone who can help locate Smith is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.