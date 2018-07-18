Suspect sought in break-in attempt on Audubon Street, police say

After a break-in attempt last week at a home on Audubon Street in the university area, New Orleans police have obtained a surveillance photo of the suspect and are seeking the public’s help identifying him.

The break-in attempt took place at 3:49 a.m. July 10 at a home in the 2000 block of Audubon Street (near Spruce Street), according to NOPD records. Five windows and screen covers on the side of the home were found to have been disturbed, and surveillance cameras captured the image of a man walking in the front yard between 3:49 and 4:11 a.m., according to NOPD reports.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.