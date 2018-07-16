Suspect arrested in Cambronne Street armed robbery over drug sale, New Orleans police said

The suspect in an armed robbery late last month on Cambronne Street has been arrested, and a handgun was seized during a search warrant related to the case, New Orleans police said.

Darrius Wallace, 21, was arrested in connection with the June 29 armed robbery in the 3900 block of Cambronne Street (near Dixon Street, behind Costco), according to the NOPD news release. A man and a woman both in their 20s had gone there to sell marijuana that Friday evening, but the buyer grabbed the man by the neck, drew a gun, and demanded the would-be dealer’s gun, marijuana and wallet, police said at the time.

“Wallace was wanted by Detective Jerry Baldwin of the Second District,” the release states. “A 9-mm Glock handgun was later confiscated from a vehicle during a search warrant conducted by Second District Detective Sabrina James.”

The NOPD violent-offender squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Wallace on July 9 in the 7600 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East, according to the release. Wallace is also being held on a fugitive warrant from Kenner related to armed-robbery and attempted-murder charges, the release states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.