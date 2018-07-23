Surveillance photos released in Annunciation Street armed robbery

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying a subject believed to be responsible for the armed robbery incident that occurred on July 13, 2018 in the 5600 block of Annunciation Street.

The victim told police that at about 9:35 p.m., she was loading her 2001 Chevrolet Suburban when an unknown black male wearing a read hooded sweatshirt and dark clothing approached her from behind. The subject then allegedly pointed an object at the victim, which the victim believed to be a gun, and demanded the victim’s purse. The victim complied, and the subject then entered the victim’s vehicle and drove away from the scene. The vehicle was later recovered at the intersection of Laurel and State streets.

Surveillance photos above are of the suspected perpetrator in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.