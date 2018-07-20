Field of challengers to Scalise grows to five in Nov. 6 elections

On the morning of the last day for qualifying for the Nov. 6 elections, the field of challengers to U.S. Steve Scalise grew again to a total of five opponents, and the race for an open judicial seat in New Orleans got more crowded as well.

Scalise (R-Jefferson) filed his paperwork to run for re-election on Friday morning, and he drew two more challengers — Lee Ann Dugas (D-Kenner) and Frederick “Ferd” Jones (Independent-Hammond). They bring the total to five, after three others signed up to run on Wednesday.

Two more candidates also qualified for the open judicial seat on Civil District Court, Kenneth Plaisance and Marie Williams.

Two more Republicans joined the race for Secretary of State, Rick Edmonds of Baton Rouge and Thomas J. Kennedy III of Metairie.

Finally, Richard Ducote (R-Covington), also qualified to run as a candidate for associate justice on the state Supreme Court.

The complete list of candidates who have qualified for Orleans Parish ballots is as follows:

Clerk, Civil District Court: Jared Brossett, Chelsey Richard Napoleon

Judge, Civil District Court Division E: Omar Mason, Kenneth Plaisance, Richard Perque, Marie Williams

Clerk, 1st City Court: Austin Badon, Timothy David Ray

Judge, Municipal and Traffic Court Division B: Robert E. “Bobby” Jones III

Judge, Municipal and Traffic Court Division F: Joseph B. “Joe” Landry

U.S. Rep., 1st District: Lee Ann Dugas (D-Kenner), “Jim” Francis (D-Covington), Frederick “Ferd” Jones (Independent-Hammond), Howard Kearney (Libertarian-Mandeville), Tammy Savoie (D-New Orleans), Steve Scalise (R-Jefferson)

U. S. Rep., 2nd District: Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste (Independent-New Orleans), Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans), Shawndra Rodriguez (No Party-Baton Rouge), Jesse Schmidt (No Party-Gretna)

Judge, 4th Circuit Court of Appeal: Paula Brown

Clerk, 2nd City Court: Darren Lombard

Judge, 2nd City Court: E. “Teena” Anderson-Trahan

Constable, 2nd City Court: Edwin Shorty Jr.

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st District: Richard Ducote (R-Covington), Greg Guidry (R-New Orleans)

Secretary of State: A.G. Crowe (R-Pearl River), Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge) Renee Fontenot Free (D-Baton Rouge), Thomas J. Kennedy III (R-Metairie), Julie Stokes (R-Metairie)

There is still time for a few more surprises on the ballot, as qualifying does not end until 4:30 p.m. today (Friday, July 20).