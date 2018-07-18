Salvation Army receives donation of $100,000 in furniture and renovations

A local hospitality company donated $100,000 this week in used furniture and renovations to spruce up the shelters for homeless families at the Salvation Army’s Uptown location, the first gift to improve transitional housing there in more than a decade.
Sonder, a commercial short-term rental operator, made the donation Tuesday at the Salvation Army’s location on South Claiborne near Napoleon Avenue.
For more details, see the news release from Sonder below:
Today, Sonder completed the refurbishment of ten transitional housing units at the New Orleans Salvation Army Claiborne location, 4500 S Claiborne Ave, to support homeless families in the city of New Orleans. The company and its local team members organized $100,000 worth of renovations to replace damaged and outdated furniture with lightly used pieces, including a paint job and finishings.
“As a local commercial short-term rental operator, Sonder is committed to supporting the needs of the city of New Orleans,” said Peter Bowen, Sonder New Orleans General Manager. “We hope that these items have a small impact on the work that the Salvation Army does for the community year-round.”
The Salvation Army has been providing shelter to displaced families in New Orleans for more than 50 years through its Transitional Housing program. The Transitional Housing program is a live-in, six-month program for homeless families designed to motivate, support and assist residents in obtaining permanent housing. Eligible residents for the program are single mothers or fathers with children or married couples with children.
Located on the 4th floor of the Salvation Army Building, each transitional housing unit includes two bedrooms, a living room, full bath, kitchenette, and complete furnishings. A communal laundry room is also available for each family in the program.
“Our last significant donation was in 2006 after hurricane Katrina. However, due to the large number of families and individuals that we serve each night, those items had undergone a lot of wear and tear,” said Ernest Hull, New Orleans Salvation Army Area Commander. “We are truly grateful to receive such a generous donation from Sonder and its employees.”