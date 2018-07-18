Salvation Army receives donation of $100,000 in furniture and renovations

A local hospitality company donated $100,000 this week in used furniture and renovations to spruce up the shelters for homeless families at the Salvation Army’s Uptown location, the first gift to improve transitional housing there in more than a decade.

Sonder, a commercial short-term rental operator, made the donation Tuesday at the Salvation Army’s location on South Claiborne near Napoleon Avenue.

For more details, see the news release from Sonder below: