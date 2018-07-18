Qualifying begins for Nov. 6 Congressional, special elections

Jared Brossett and Chelsey Richard Napoleon both officially declared their candidacies for clerk of Civil District Court, and Timothy David Ray and Austin Badon filed to run for First City Court clerk on Wednesday morning as qualifying began for the Nov. 6 special and Congressional elections.

A special election is being held for Civil District Court clerk after longtime clerk Dale Atkins was elected to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal in the spring. Brossett is currently the District D City Councilman, and Napoleon was Atkins’ deputy and has been serving in the position since Atkins vacated it.

Ray was likewise named to serve as First City Court clerk — which handles minor civil cases on the Eastbank of Orleans Parish — after the previous clerk Ellen Hazeur also won a judicial post this spring. Badon, his opponent, is a former state representative.

Special elections are also being held Nov. 6 for a number of judicial seats that were vacated for a variety of reasons, as well as the national Congressional elections and a special election for Secretary of State.

A complete list of candidates who have qualified so far (as of 11:47 a.m. Wednesday) is below:

Clerk, Civil District Court: Jared Brossett, Chelsey Richard Napoleon

Judge, Civil District Court Division E: Omar Mason, Richard Perque

Clerk, 1st City Court: Austin Badon, Timothy David Ray

Judge, Municipal and Traffic Court Division B: Robert E. “Bobby” Jones III

Judge, Municipal and Traffic Court Division F: Joseph B. “Joe” Landry

U. S. Rep., 1st District: “Jim” Francis (D-Covington), Howard Kearney (Libertarian-Mandeville), Tammy Savoie (D-New Orleans)

U. S. Rep., 2nd District: Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans)

Judge, 4th Circuit Court of Appeal: Paula Brown

Clerk, 2nd City Court: Darren Lombard

Judge, 2nd City Court: E. “Teena” Anderson-Trahan

Constable, 2nd City Court: Edwin Shorty Jr.

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st District: Greg Guidry (R-New Orleans)

Secretary of State: A.G. Crowe (R-Pearl River), Renee Fontenot Free (D-Baton Rouge)

Qualifying continues until 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 20.

[Note: This article was first posted at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, and updated continuously until 11:57 a.m.]