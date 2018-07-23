Popular band’s instruments stolen from van parked near Oak Street

The New Orleans Suspects (via GoFundMe)

The popular local band The New Orleans Suspects are seeking help from the public after all their instruments were stolen from a van parked in the Oak Street area near the Maple Leaf Bar, according to our partners at WWL-TV.

“From keyboards to guitar amps to Willie Green’s Neville Bros custom drum kit…these thieves seemed to have gotten just about everything we own,” band members wrote in a GoFundMe appeal for help that had already raised $10,000 out of a $15,000 goal by Monday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.