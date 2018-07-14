One woman robbed at gunpoint while walking home from work on Toledano; another robbed of SUV on Annunciation, police say

One woman was robbed Friday afternoon while walking home from work on Toledano Street, and another was robbed of her SUV on Annunciation Street that evening, New Orleans police said.

A woman in her 30s was walking home from work in the 3100 block of Toledano Street (near South Galvez) around 2:20 p.m. Friday, July 13, when a man near the corner asked her for cigarettes, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim said ‘no’ and continued walking toward her residence,” the report states. “The unknown black male then grabbed the victim on the left side of her body and demanded her property. The perpetrator then pressed a cold metal object into her right arm.”

The victim gave him what she had, and he left on foot toward South Galvez Street, the report states.

Around 9:40 p.m., a woman in her 50s was in the 5600 block of Annunciation Street when she was confronted by a man in a red hoodie, according to the report in that case.

“The victim said he pointed what she thought was a gun and demanded her purse,” the report states. “The victim gave him her keys. The subject fled in her 2001 tan Suburban.”

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.