Officer hit by car driven by fleeing suspect on South Claiborne, police say

A New Orleans police officer was injured Saturday when a car driven by a suspect fleeing a traffic stop struck him and several parked cars, authorities said.

Officers with the Uptown-based Second District stopped a car driven by a man later identified as 30-year-old Neon Arnold on Saturday, June 30, near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Mistletoe Street, according to the NOPD report on the incident. They smelled marijuana, and Arnold told them he did not have a driver’s license, so they asked him to step out of the car, the report states.

“Instead of following the instructions given by the officers, Arnold allegedly placed the vehicle into drive, striking a pole,” the report states. “As the officers attempted to open the driver’s door to remove Arnold, the subject placed the vehicle into reverse, striking one of the officers before fleeing through the parking lot of a business. Arnold then reportedly struck at least two parked vehicles before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot.”

The officer, whose name has not been released, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, the report states.

Arnold is now wanted on charges of flight from an officer, battery on a police officer and other traffic violations, as well as an oustanding warrant from June for simple assault and simple criminal damage to property.

“It should be noted Arnold’s current hair style is a short, unkept bush style with partial facial hair,” the report states.

Anyone who can help police locate Arnold is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.