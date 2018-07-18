NOLA Messenger: We’re hiring!

As part of our program with LION Publishers, the Messenger is working on gaining more back-end resources and better utilizing what we already have. Among other things, this means more staff members.

We’re seeking a Business Communication Coordinator to assist growth on our sales and business development side. See the full job description here.

For editorial, we’d like to add more columnists and freelancers into our fold. Columnists are more opinion and feature content, whereas freelancers do more news reporting and assignments. Both can serve as internships for college credit as well. If interested, please send an intro email along with your résumé and writing samples to jobs@nolamessenger.com.

We will always keep up our current standard of quality work, and we look forward to growing with you all.