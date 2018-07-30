NOLA Caribbean Festival presents Soca Fête mini-festival

The NOLA Caribbean Festival will celebrate the pulsating rhythms of Soca music and mouth-watering tastes of Trinidadian street food this Saturday night.

Their Soca Fête Mini Festival will feature top Caribbean DJs, New Orleans DJ Raj Smoove, and international Soca artist Imani Ray. The event is set for Saturday, August 4, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Roux Carré, 2000 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

In addition to Trinidadian food and Caribbean drinks, the festival will also feature eight arts & crafts vendors.

General Admission tickets are $10. Advanced tickets, additional information, updates and offers are available at nolacaribbeanfestival.com.