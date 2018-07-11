Multi-vehicle crash damages Atchafalaya Restaurant, sends one to hospital

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the intersection of Laurel Street and Louisiana Avenue (photo by Zach Brien for Uptown Messenger).

A two-car crash at the intersection of Laurel Street and Louisiana Avenue has sent at least one person to the hospital.

The crash also caused minor damage to Atchafalay Restaurant. The driver of the smaller vehicle was taken to the hospital while the driver of the Jeep, which was vaulted into the restaurant, is unharmed, according to witnesses.

No more information was immediately available. This story will be updated as needed.