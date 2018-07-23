“Moonlight on Magazine” block party this weekend features music, food, shopping

Magazine Street’s annual summertime shindig — now called “Moonlight on Magazine” after years as the “Cool Down Block Party” — returns this weekend with a special birthday performance by jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis showcasing his new album, alongside a host of late-evening shopping and dining specials from local businesses.

The party runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday (July 28) on the 3900 to 4600 blocks of Magazine Street, between Austerlitz and Valence streets.

“Shops and restaurants will be staying open late and celebrating with complimentary drinks and appetizers, live music, special sales and exclusive activities,” according to the event announcement from Magazine Street Merchants. “Explore Magazine Street by moonlight, discover new favorite shops and rediscover old favorites while supporting local businesses.”

Marsalis will perform at Peaches Records. Other events during the party include live glassblowing demonstrations by Pollack Glass Studio and karaoke at Buddha Belly. The New Orleans Public Library Bookmobile will put in an appearance for kids, and Tipitina’s and the House of Blues will also participate.

See the list of participating businesses below: