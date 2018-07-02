Man sought after firing gun during argument at South Claiborne gas station

A man who allegedly fired his gun during an argument at a gas station on South Claiborne Avenue last week was photographed by surveillance cameras, and investigators are hoping the public can help identify him, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 12 a.m. June 25, the suspect was at a gas station in the 4100 block of South Claiborne Avenue (near Milan Street) when he got into an argument with another person, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The suspect then reportedly struck the victim in the face with a handgun and fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle as the victim fled the location,” the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.