Man offers to buy breakfast for couple on St. Charles; they rob him of money, police say

A 78-year-old man tried to buy breakfast for a couple he met on St. Charles Avenue early Tuesday morning, but they attacked him and took his cash instead, New Orleans police said.

The victim was in the 1800 block of St. Charles Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, when he met a man and a woman, according to the initial NOPD report. He offered to buy them breakfast and all three walked to a nearby bank together, where the victim withdrew cash for the meal, the report states.

Instead, they pushed the victim to the ground, took his cash, and ran off toward Calliope Street, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.