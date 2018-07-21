Man injured in machete attack on St. Andrew Street, police say

A man was injured Friday afternoon in an attack by an assailant with a machete on St. Andrew Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim was in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street (near Danneel Street) around 2 p.m. when a man wearing a “Jimmy Johns” shirt and black hat arrived with a machete, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The victim and a few friends attempted to usher the suspect away from the area,” the report states. “The suspect swung the machete, hitting the victim.”

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Police have identified a suspect in the attack, but his name is being withheld until an arrest warrant is obtained.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.