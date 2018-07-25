Man arrested after purse snatching on Prytania Street, police say

A man who grabbed a woman’s purse from her as she walked on Prytania Street Tuesday evening was arrested shortly afterward, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking near Prytania and Milan streets around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, when a man later identified as 22-year-old Marlick Williams came walking toward her, according to the initial NOPD report. When Williams approached, he said “Hello,” then grabbed her purse from her and ran, the report states.

She chased him for two blocks before losing sight of him, but two security guards found him near Camp and Constantinople streets and held him there until NOPD officers arrived, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.