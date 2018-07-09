Major road reconstruction project underway on Cherokee Street

City workers have begun digging up a two-block stretch of Cherokee Street in order to replace its utility lines and repave the asphalt afterward, and the project is expected to last until the end of the year, New Orleans officials said.

The $1.2 million Cherokee Street rebuilding project will include the replacement of water lines, repairs to sewer lines and installation of new drainage lines from Pearl to Benjamin streets, according to the presentation from the city’s Roadwork NOLA program. Workers with Fleming Construction Company will also create rain gardens and a parking lane with pervious surface to reduce stormwater runoff, then replace damaged sidewalks and repave the road.

Construction began in June and will last through the end of 2018.

For more information, see the Roadwork NOLA website.