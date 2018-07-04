Magazine-Nashville intersection to close for three weeks

The intersection of Magazine and Nashville streets will be closed for three weeks while workers repair underground utility lines and repaved, New Orleans officials announced.

Workers with Hard Rock Construction will begin work Monday, July 9, starting with the drainage line repairs, according to the city’s announcement. Afterward, they will repave the entire intersection “to address the dip in the roadway,” the announcement states.

Traffic will be detoured along Tchoupitoulas Street, St. Charles Avenue, State Street and Jefferson Avenue, the announcement states.