“Little Den” convenience store on South Claiborne given initial OK for packaged liquor sales

The “Little Den” convenience store at South Claiborne and Louisiana avenues has received a first round of approval from city officials for its request to sell packaged liquor.

The store at 3336 South Claiborne is seeking a conditional use to sell alcoholic beverages, according to its application to the city. The store’s owners told the city they will be open only from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and that security cameras will be installed to discourage any unsavory activities.

“The manager of this store is the person that will make the difference,” said Brian Kelley, a representative of the owners, during the June 12 meeting of the City Planning Commission. “The store itself is a small convenience store. It will have a limited stock of alcoholic beverages, and the manager of it is a 10-year veteran of managing convenience stores. He does everything in terms of the way you would want a neighborhood convenience store to operate.”

The manager, Brahim Mohamed, also spoke briefly, telling the planning commissioners that he will ensure the staff members are properly trained to prevent loitering.

No one spoke in opposition to the request, and analysts with the city planning department concluded that the request is likely to have any detrimental effect.

“If appropriately managed, the addition of packaged alcohol to the list of products sold can successfully address issues of compatibility associated with the new use,” said commission staff member Joseph A. Colón.

The commissioners apparently accepted the staff’s assessment, and proceeded to a vote without any additional discussion of the request. The request passed 6-1 — with Commissioner Lona Hankins the lone opposing vote — and will be forwarded to the full City Council for final approval.