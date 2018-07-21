Lemonshark Poke opens Thursday on Magazine; Masterp1ece takes over Little Tokyo on South Carrollton

Lemonshark Poke on Magazine Street will join the sushi-bowl craze this week; a new restaurant called Masterp1ece has moved into the Little Tokyo space on South Carrollton, and Saffron has expanded its offerings to lunch.

Lemonshark Poke at 2901 Magazine will be the second national chain offering raw fish over bowls of rice on the Garden District stretch of Magazine Street. Its first day open will be Thursday, according to daily announcements on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Masterp1ece has quietly replaced Little Tokyo at 1340 South Carrollton Avenue, reports Helen Freund of Gambit. The sushi and karaoke are staying in place, but the new restaurant is adding “street food” entries from across Asia to the menu, Freund reports.

Finally, high-profile Indian restaurant Saffron is adding lunch hours on Fridays and Saturdays, reports Stephanie Carter of EaterNOLA. The menu is mostly different from the dinner offerings, and includes pressed sandwiches, summer salads and lighter dishes, Carter reports.