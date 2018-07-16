Learn about New Orleans’ role as the “Cradle of Rock ‘n’ Roll”

Two New Orleans music journalists, Alison Fensterstock and Alex Rawls, will discuss the city’s role in shaping the sound of rock ‘n’ roll on Wednesday evening as part of an ongoing series on the history of New Orleans for its 300th birthday.

The “Cradle of Rock and Roll” discussion by Fensterstock and Rawls will examine “how Cosimo Matassa, Dave Bartholomew, and Allen Toussaint forged the future at J&M Studio,” according to the event announcement. The event will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday (July 18) at Rosa Keller library, 4300 South Broad Avenue.

The discussion is part of the New Orleans 300 series of events hosted by the New Orleans Public Library relating to the publication of “New Orleans & the World: 1718 – 2018 Tricentennial Anthology,” the official publication of the Tricentennial year.

