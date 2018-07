The enclosure that a jaguar escaped from over the weekend to kill nine animals at Audubon Zoo was compliant with federal regulations, Audubon officials said.

Dr. Kyle Burks, managing director of the zoo, gave a detailed update Tuesday on the investigation into the jaguar’s escape. Officials also noted that the USDA had inspected the jaguar habitat and “found the exhibit compliant to regulations.”

To watch Burks’ news conference, see the video below: