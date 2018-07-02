Houston’s Black Restaurant Week comes to New Orleans

Due to the success of the annual culinary series in other cities, Black Restaurant Week (BRW) has decided to expand to New Orleans. Diners can enjoy casual dining options for $15 to $25 per person, and fine dining options from $35 to $45 per person.

BRW, created in Houston, TX, is a culinary series that celebrates the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. For one week, New Orleans foodies and local influencers can satisfy their culinary cravings with signature events and restaurant menu specials.

Presented by Hyatt Regency and the New Orleans Tourism and Marketing Corporation, NOLABRW will take place July 1 thru 8 at local restaurants including Uptown’s Heard Dat Kitchen, Cafe Porche & Snowbar, and Beaucoup Eats.

Brunch, lunch, and dinner options will be available from the following list of participating black-owned restaurants:

Neyow’s Creole Cafe (3332 Bienville St., Mid-City)

Pra_Lee’s (3600 St. Bernard Ave., St. Bernard)

Beaucoup Eats (3911 Washington Ave., Broadmoor)

Heard Dat Kitchen (2520 Felicity St., Central City)

Cafe Porche & Snowbar (1625 Baronne St., Central City)

The Praline Connection (542 Frenchmen St., French Quarter)

Tasty Treat Food Truck and Restaurant (5000 Old Gentilly Rd., Gentilly Woods)

We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp (1407 Canal St., Downtown – 4500 Old Gentilly Rd, Gentilly Woods)

Sassafras Creole Kitchen (2501 Leon C. Simon Dr., Gentilly)

Blaze Bistro (5941 Bullard Ave. Suite 6, New Orleans East)

Louisiana Bayou Bistro (441 S Vaughan St., Brusly, LA)

In addition to showcasing new and well-known restaurants, BRW is known for its exciting lineup of events. On Thursday, July 5, they will host Nosh, a culinary showcase, and Power of the Palate, a bartender competition, at New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. For more information about the events and restaurants involved, visit the NOLABRW site here.