Four Orleans judicial races decided without elections as qualifying ends

Four local judicial seats will be filled without elections this year, after only one candidate for each of them qualified to be on the Nov. 6 special and Congressional election ballots.

Robert “Bobby” Jones III and Joe Landry will each continue to fill their seats on the Municipal and Traffic Court without opposition, and Paula Jones will return to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. The entire Second City Court administration — Judge Teena Anderson-Trahan, Clerk Darren Lombard and Constable Edwin Shorty Jr. — also drew no opposition.

The last few hours of qualifying on Friday afternoon only drew a few additional names to Orleans Parish ballots, all in the Secretary of State’s race. Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin (R-Baton Rouge) filed paperwork to run for his first full term, and drew three additional challengers — Heather Cloud, a Turkey Creek Republican, “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, a Democrat from Clinton, and Matthew Paul “Matt” Moreau, a Zachary resident with no party affiliation.

The complete list of candidates who will appear on Orleans Parish ballots is as follows:

Judge, Civil District Court Division E : Omar Mason, Richard Perque, Kenneth Plaisance, Marie Williams

: Omar Mason, Richard Perque, Kenneth Plaisance, Marie Williams Clerk, Civil District Court : Jared Brossett, Chelsey Richard Napoleon

: Jared Brossett, Chelsey Richard Napoleon Clerk, 1st City Court : Austin Badon, Timothy David Ray

: Austin Badon, Timothy David Ray U.S. Rep., 1st District : Lee Ann Dugas (D-Kenner), “Jim” Francis (D-Covington), Frederick “Ferd” Jones (Independent-Hammond), Howard Kearney (Libertarian-Mandeville), Tammy Savoie (D-New Orleans), Steve Scalise (R-Jefferson)

: Lee Ann Dugas (D-Kenner), “Jim” Francis (D-Covington), Frederick “Ferd” Jones (Independent-Hammond), Howard Kearney (Libertarian-Mandeville), Tammy Savoie (D-New Orleans), Steve Scalise (R-Jefferson) U. S. Rep., 2nd District : Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste (Independent-New Orleans), Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans), Shawndra Rodriguez (No Party-Baton Rouge), Jesse Schmidt (No Party-Gretna)

: Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste (Independent-New Orleans), Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans), Shawndra Rodriguez (No Party-Baton Rouge), Jesse Schmidt (No Party-Gretna) Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st District : Richard Ducote (R-Covington), Greg Guidry (R-New Orleans)

: Richard Ducote (R-Covington), Greg Guidry (R-New Orleans) Secretary of State: Kyle Ardoin (R-Baton Rouge), Heather Cloud (R-Turkey Creek), “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D-Clinton), A.G. Crowe (R-Pearl River), Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge) Renee Fontenot Free (D-Baton Rouge), Thomas J. Kennedy III (R-Metairie), Matthew Paul “Matt” Moreau (No Party-Zachary), Julie Stokes (R-Metairie)

The election will be held Nov. 6, with a runoff for any races necessary on Dec. 8.