Forged auto-inspection sticker discovered in drug raid, police say

A stash of apparently forged vehicle inspection stickers was discovered in a drug raid at a Central City home, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD Sixth District task force searched a home at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Liberty Street on July 9 as part of a drug investigation, according to a NOPD news release on the case.

Lamont Fletcher, 44, was discovered to be in possession of four inspection stickers from the state of Louisiana and three tags from the city of New Orleans, according to the release.

“Closer examination showed that two of the stickers had the same serial numbers and that the stickers did not have the unique security features found on legitimate inspection tags,” the release states.

Fletcher was arrested and charged with seven counts of forgery of a motor-vehicle inspection certificate, according the report. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for theft and forgery from Jefferson Parish.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.