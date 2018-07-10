Driver arrested on South Carrollton Avenue after ride home turns to kidnapping incident, police say

A man was arrested on South Carrollton Avenue on Monday evening after he allegedly beat a woman and kept in her in his car after she asked him for a ride home, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, called 36-year-old Alex Quijana and asked him to give her a ride home shortly before 11 p.m. Monday, July 9, according to the initial NOPD report. When she got into his car, however, Quijana “began striking the victim in her face,” so she tried to get out of the car near St. Charles Avenue and Canal Street, the report states.

Instead, Quijana “picked her up and forced her back into the vehicle,” and then drove to South Carrollton Avenue, the report states. In the 700 block of South Carrollton (between Maple and Hampson streets), the victim managed to escape from him, and Quijana was arrested by police, the report states.

The online roster at the Orleans Parish Jail did not show Quijana in custody, so no booking photo was available, and further details on the incident were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.