Convicted felon sought on new gun charge, police say

New Orleans police are searching for a man previously convicted of federal gun crimes on a set of new charges from a raid last week at a Central City home, authorities said.

Isaac Williams, 40, is now wanted after a July 3 drug raid at a home in the 3000 block of First Street, according to a NOPD news release. Police officers watching the location had witnessed “several narcotics transactions,” the report states, and a search of the location turned up “three handguns and a small bag of bullets.”

“Williams is a convicted felon and has served time in the United States Department of Corrections for federal firearm violations,” the report states.

Anyone who can help locate Williams is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.