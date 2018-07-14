Barrow’s Catfish reopens in Hollygrove; Guatemalan restaurant planned on Maple; cupcakes open on Magazine; Coulis closes

To fanfare and long lines, Barrow’s Catfish reopened in Hollygrove last week. A new Guatemalan restaurant is planned for Maple Street; a new cupcake shop has opened on Magazine Street, and Prytania Street brunch favorite Coulis has closed, according to recent restaurant news from around Uptown.

Barrow’s reopened Friday, July 6, with visits from City Council members and lines out the door. WGNO News with a Twist visited on opening day, and you can watch their video of the festivities at YouTube.

The Cupcake Collection, a bakery started in Nashville by a New Orleans native, is now open at 2917 Magazine Street in the Garden District, reports Todd Price of The Times-Picayune.

A couple who met while working at El Gato Negro are now opening their own Guatemalan restaurant on Maple Street called Catalino’s, taking over the space occupied for years by Babylon Cafe, Price also reports.

Finally, with a “broken heart,” Heather Leeming has closed Coulis, the Prytania Street restaurant she opened with her husband James and took over after his untimely death in 2011.

“This was James’ and my dream to have our own place in his namesake with his creations,” Leeming wrote in the restaurant’s closing announcement on Facebook. “I need to be happy in the fact that he lived his dream before he passed away.”